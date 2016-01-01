Wifi does not scale

WiFi’s range is too short and it’s congestion control is a joke - meaning it was never designed to play in the Enterprise league. Throwing hardware at the problem costs too much and adds even more complexity. More Access Points mean:

Greater spectral contention

Greater installation, maintenance, and upgrade costs

Greater aesthetic compromise in the place of business

More network controllers & traffic management systems

… which translates to exponential increases year-on-year to your total cost of ownership