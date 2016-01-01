Build an enterprise WiFi network with User Bandwidth
Anyfi is a revolutionary WiFi system that utilizes user devices to expand and optimize Enterprise WiFi networks. Devices running the Anyfi SDK (software development kit) function as WiFi repeaters, relaying internet signal to vastly expand the reach of the network. High-performance and total coverage can be achieved with fewer Access Points at a fraction of the cost of traditional WiFi.
Wifi does not scale
WiFi’s range is too short and it’s congestion control is a joke - meaning it was never designed to play in the Enterprise league. Throwing hardware at the problem costs too much and adds even more complexity. More Access Points mean:
Greater spectral contention
Greater installation, maintenance, and upgrade costs
Greater aesthetic compromise in the place of business
More network controllers & traffic management systems
… which translates to exponential increases year-on-year to your total cost of ownership
Anyfi is all about scale
With Anyfi, every smartphone and computer helps to improve the quality and coverage of the network. By installing Anyfi software on user devices, your enterprise unlocks the massive latent bandwidth locked away in your customers’ and users’ personal devices and leverages it to optimize the performance of your wireless network.
Not only can you greatly expand the coverage of your network, but you can also enjoy great peak-time network performance. More users don’t overwhelm the network. They strengthen it.
People-power your wifi with the Anyfi SDK
Features
Expanded Coverage
Enjoy greater network coverage with fewer Access Points by involving user devices in the network as repeater nodes.
Congestion Control
While traditional networks suffer when more users join the network, the Anyfi network dynamically scales to meet demand.
Automatic Upgrades
Your users upgrade their personal devices periodically, meaning your network can stay up-to-date at zero-cost.
State-of-the-art Security
The Anyfi network has state-of-the art network security, including WPA2/PSK, end-to-end encryption, and bilateral authentication.
Try the demo
The Anyfi Demo application is available on the Google Play Store for Android. It is currently limited to single-hop connections (speed throttling also applied), and is only meant to provide a rudimentary understanding of Anyfi's underlying technology.
User Guide
Step 1
Run the Anyfi Reference App on a WiFi connected device.
Step 2
Run the Anyfi Reference App on one or more devices without a WiFi connection. Make sure WiFi is enabled on these devices (Airplane mode is fine).
Step 3
Observe the connections take place between devices.
Step 4
Enjoy WiFi on all of the devices, connected to a traditional WiFi Access Point through only one!