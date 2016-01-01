People-Powered Internet 

Build an enterprise WiFi network with User Bandwidth

Anyfi is a revolutionary WiFi system that utilizes user devices to expand and optimize Enterprise WiFi networks. Devices running the Anyfi SDK (software development kit) function as WiFi repeaters, relaying internet signal to vastly expand the reach of the network. High-performance and total coverage can be achieved with fewer Access Points at a fraction of the cost of traditional WiFi.

 
 
Wifi does not scale

 WiFi’s range is too short and it’s congestion control is a joke - meaning it was never designed to play in the Enterprise league. Throwing hardware at the problem costs too much and adds even more complexity. More Access Points mean: 

  • Greater spectral contention

  • Greater installation, maintenance, and upgrade costs

  • Greater aesthetic compromise in the place of business

  • More network controllers & traffic management systems

… which translates to exponential increases year-on-year to your total cost of ownership

Anyfi is all about scale

With Anyfi, every smartphone and computer helps to improve the quality and coverage of the network. By installing Anyfi software on user devices, your enterprise unlocks the massive latent bandwidth locked away in your customers’ and users’ personal devices and leverages it to optimize the performance of your wireless network.

Not only can you greatly expand the coverage of your network, but you can also enjoy great peak-time network performance. More users don’t overwhelm the network. They strengthen it.

People-power your wifi with the Anyfi SDK

 
 
 
 
 

Features

 
Expanded Coverage

Enjoy greater network coverage with fewer Access Points by involving user devices in the network as repeater nodes.

Congestion Control

While traditional networks suffer when more users join the network, the Anyfi network dynamically scales to meet demand.

Automatic Upgrades

Your users upgrade their personal devices periodically, meaning your network can stay up-to-date at zero-cost.   

State-of-the-art Security

The Anyfi network has state-of-the art network security, including WPA2/PSK, end-to-end encryption, and bilateral authentication.

Try the demo

 

The Anyfi Demo application is available on the Google Play Store for Android. It is currently limited to single-hop connections (speed throttling also applied), and is only meant to provide a rudimentary understanding of Anyfi's underlying technology. 

 
 
 

User Guide

Step 1

Run the Anyfi Reference App on a WiFi connected device.

Step 2

Run the Anyfi Reference App on one or more devices without a WiFi connection. Make sure WiFi is enabled on these devices (Airplane mode is fine).

Step 3

Observe the connections take place between devices.

Step 4

Enjoy WiFi on all of the devices, connected to a traditional WiFi Access Point through only one!

 
 

Contact Us

 
 
